Williams Lake Mayor, Surinderpal Rathor was able to speak with BC Minister of Housing Ravi Kahlon.

Kahlon made his visit on August 9th, but was only able to speak for under an hour going over issues such as the need for more supportive housing, concerns of homelessness, and lack of support in the City.

Even with the lack of time for discussions, Rathor says he’s confident action will be taken.

“He promised me no different than what the Premier promised me when he came for whatever I put on the table to him.” says Rathor.

“So I’m hoping the Minister of Housing will deliver.”

Rathor added that this meeting is a step in the right direction, as this is the first in person meeting, with hopes for more in the future.

He wishes the Minister had more time in Williams Lake, as he wanted him to see the community and hear the concerns from residents.

Other than that, Rathor noted that he’s looking forward the the efforts that will be made.