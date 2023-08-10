The City of Williams Lake The City of Williams Lake revealed their updated geotechnical hazard report.

In the report, various hazards are highlighted within the City, including steep slopes, landslides, rockfall, and the river valley.

Gary Deane, Manager of Planning and Development, says this report was to update the previous one conducted in 2006.

“There’s not a whole lot of differences between the two reports, we’re still dealing with the same features within the landscape.” says Deane.

“They’ve identified some boundary changes, very minor boundary changes on some of the different areas of the landslide area, but nothing of a real major scope.”

The City has noted various geotechnical and hydrological hazards since the 1990’s, and in that time, property and infrastructure have been impacted.

Deane says their procedures aren’t going to change with this report, as the information is the same as the previous, with no indication that anything has gotten any worse, or better.

The report will now be put into the City’s Official Community Plan, with engineers continuing to conduct landslide assessments for any new developments.