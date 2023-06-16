Listen Live

FeaturedNewsWilliams Lake

Premier David Eby to be making a stop in Williams Lake

By Zachary Barrowcliff
-Williams Lake & District Visitor Centre|Facebook

This Saturday, Premier David Eby will in Williams Lake to speak with Mayor Surinderpal Rathor.

The two will have a meeting earlier in the day, discussing economic development for the region.

“We are pushing for the water treatment plant, because that’s a key issue for us and we will be requesting him for all the issues we have.” says Rathor

“Homelessness, mental health, prolific offenders, whatever help we can get.”

Eby will be in Williams Lake on Saturday at the Williams Lake Visitor Centre at Noon.

