100 Mile House RCMP responded to a single vehicle collision on June 14th.

Police arrived on scene at 3:15pm, at Highway 24 near Thomas Road and Bridge Lake, where the vehicle went off the highway striking a tree in a ditch.

“There were two people injured, and one was trapped inside the vehicle, both were transported to 100 Mile House hospital, and are both recovering.” says Staff Sargent Kevin Smith.

“The highway was closed for a short amount of time to remove the vehicle.”

- Advertisement -

BC Ambulance as well as the Interlake Volunteer Fire Department were also on scene assisting RCMP in the removal of the vehicle.

Smith added that there are currently no criminal offence tied to the accident.