If you’re heading out camping this summer, you may want to bring the marshmallows with you.

The Cariboo Fire Centre announced this morning that starting at noon on Friday, June 16th, the Category 1 campfire prohibition will be removed.

“The Cariboo Fire Centre is rescinding the Category 1 campfire prohibition due to numerous factors, which include the current and forecasted weather conditions and fire behavior, also the availability of our firefighting resources.” says Madison Dahl, Fire Information Officer.

Category 2 and 3 prohibitions are still in affect for the Cariboo region, which still bans fireworks, sky lanterns, burn barrels or burn cages, and more.

For now, campfires that are no larger than 0.5 metres wide and high are allowed as long as precautions are followed.

Those include having access to a shovel or at least eight litres of water, a fuel break around the campfire, and that the fire is fully extinguished with ashes being cold to the touch before leaving the campfire.