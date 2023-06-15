10-year old Preston Wawryk, a member of the Quesnel Atom Selects this past season, has earned the prestigious honour of playing for Canada in Europe.

Dave Wawryk, his grandpa, explains.

“He’s been chosen by CCM Canada to play on Team Canada in an international hockey tournament in Slovenia. It’s called the Euro Invite in Blade, Slovenia. He will playing on a team that is based out of the Okanagan and he will be the goaltender on that team.”

Wawrk says there are 12 teams in the tournament.

“Participating clubs are represented the following…Slovenia, USA, Canada, Sweden, Czech Republic, Germany, Slovakia, Austria, Italy, Hungary and Latvia.”

Wawryk says Preston is used to playing against better competition.

“He is actually quite used to playing against bigger age groups. He’s been in tournaments in the spring with this Okanagan teams that they go in 2012, an older age group, to play against better teams.

This tournament is for 2013 born players.

Wawryk says Preston comes from a family of goaltenders as he and his son, Preston’s father, played goal in minor hockey as well.

He says Preston has only played a couple of years of organized hockey, both with the Quesnel Atom Thunder rep team.

The tournament in Slovenia takes place from July 24th through the 31st.