The City of Williams Lake is holding two town hall meetings centred around the forest sector.

In a release from the City, they say the meetings will provide support information for mill workers, contractors and their employees that are experiencing impacts from the decline in the forest sector.

Both meetings will be identical to each other, and will have panel speakers from various agencies, and can have an opportunity to ask one on one questions.

The purpose of the meetings is to connect local service agencies, Provincial ministries and resources on supports for the community.

This initiative is being coordinated through a community transition response from the City, which started from the permanent line reduction at Tolko’s Soda Creek operation earlier this year.

Both meetings will be held on Monday, June 19th at the Gibraltor Room at the Cariboo Memorial Complex, first from 10:30am until noon, and 5:30pm too 7:00pm.