Highway 97 is closed this hour south of Quesnel.

Staff Sergeant Richard Weseen goes over a few of the details.

“There is a serious motor vehicle accident south of Quesnel at Highway 97 and Lansdowne Road. That is near the Alexandria area. The highway is going to be shut down for an undetermined period of time.”

Drive BC is reporting that there is no detour available.

Weseen says the accident happened at around 2-15 this (Wednesday) afternoon.

He says two vehicles were involved.

No word yet on any injuries.

A collision reconstructionist has been called to the scene and the investigation is ongoing.

This accident is in the same area of an accident that closed the highway yesterday (Tuesday) afternoon as well.