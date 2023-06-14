A man charged in connection with a high speed chase in the Quesnel area has been sentenced in provincial court.

35-year old Cory Todd Siebolts was found guilty of dangerous driving and was sentenced to 628 days in jail and is prohibited from driving for 6 years.

Siebolts was also charged with fleeing from police and resisting arrest.

The charges are in connection with an incident back in April of 2021.

Quesnel RCMP say a vehicle was travelling at speeds of up to 180 kilometres per hour on Highway 97 near Edwards Road south of town when they attempted to stop it.

Police say a spike belt was deployed on the north side of the Quesnel River Bridge to deflate his tires, but the driver still attempted to flee and struck two civilian vehicles before ramming an RCMP cruiser.

Police say they eventually made an arrest using a taser and pepper spray.