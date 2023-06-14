The Cariboo Regional District (CRD) announced that Russet Bluff is under a boil water and water quality advisory.

Both advisories will come into effect on Friday, June 16th, with water testing starting today, and will continue until Monday, June 19th, affecting around 110 households.

The south Lakeside area of Williams Lake will be switched to its lower well, that the CRD has deemed as a GARP well, which is groundwater at risk for pathogens.

The CRD asks users of the Russet Bluff water system to bring their water to a rolling boil for at least a minute before consuming, washing fruit and vegetables, brushing teeth, washing dishes, watering animals, and to use hand sanitizer after washing hands.

More information on the boil water advisory can be found here.

The water quality advisory is also due to the switch to the lower well, but isn’t for possible pathogens.

Manganese is the cause for the second advisory, which the well has concentrations exceeding Health Canada’s maximum allowable concentrations, and can’t be boiled out of water.

The CRD said that infants and young children are the most sensitive and vulnerable to manganese.

Water from the Russet Bluff water system must not be used for formula for bottle fed infants.

More information on the water quality advisory can be found here.

The advisories will remain in effect until another public notice is issued by a drinking water officer.