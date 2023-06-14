North Cariboo residents will soon be paying more to use the Rec Centre and the arenas in Quesnel.

Recreation Manager Richard Gauthier proposed an increase at last (Tuesday) night’s North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee meeting.

“In summary the fees for the provision of services proposed is for an increase of 3 percent per year across the board for all rates, fees, public admissions & rentals for a one year term. The exception to this proposal is an increase for a 1-year term for arena ice rentals for youth and adults at 3.5 percent, as our current ice rates are lower comparatively to other similar sized communities.”

Gauthier also went over the timing of the changes.

“The recommended fee structure will start with the beginning of the activity season for ech service area. Arena fees are proposed to start August 1st and the Arts and Rec Centre would be September 1st, and they will continue until the summer of 2024.”

Gauthier noted that most of the fees in Quesnel were in line with other communities in the region.

The increases were unanimously endorsed by the committee.