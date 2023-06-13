Quesnel RCMP were called to a head-on collision on Highway 97 near Holley Road just south of Quesnel earlier today. (Tuesday)

Sergeant Clay Kronebush says the accident happened at around 4-30 p.m.

“We responded along with BC Ambulance, Quesnel Fire Department, and North Cariboo Highway Rescue. Initial reports were that two people were possibly trapped in the vehicle. One man has been taken to hospital with serious injuries. Crews are still working to free a man who is trapped in their vehicle.”

Kronebusch says a woman was also taken to hospital with undetermined injuries.

He says the collision involved a small car and a pick-up truck.

Kronebusch says it is too early to say exactly what caused the crash.

The Highway is expected to remain closed into the night.

Kronebusch says that a collision reconstructionist had been called to the scene.