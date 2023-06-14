Williams Lake Community Forest was was given the 2023 Robin Hood Memorial Award for excellence in community forestry.

Established in 2016, this award is given annually to the BC community forest that best exemplifies the values exhibited by the BC community-forest program and the late BC community forestry pioneer, Robin Hood.

Williams Lake Community Forest was chosen for their excellence in community leadership, providing local and social economic opportunity, innovation and passion for community forestry.

The Williams Lake Community Forest is a partnership between the Williams Lake First Nation and City of Williams Lake covering over 28-thousand hectares in two parcels, one west of and one east of the Lake City.

The award also came with a $10,000 grant.