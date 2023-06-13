Thompson Rivers University Williams Lake Campus will be offering women an introductory course in the Trades industry.

Women in Trades Exploratory Program will start August 14th and run for 12 weeks covering a minimum of 5 trades and ten different industry tickets.

“In this program women will get a taste of trades such as welding, electrical, carpentry, heavy duty mechanics and we’re adding a two week component called Mining Competencies which will help get a job in the mining sector.” Allison Sutherland-Mann Community Coordinator for TRU said, “We have ten Certifications to go with this including traffic control, occupational first aid Level-1, ground disturbance, it goes on and on, it’s an amazing program.”

Mann noted that applicants do not pay tuition for the Women in Trades Exploratory Program as it’s fully funded through TRU and the Canadian Government and Skilled Trades Training.

“We will have PPE’s, and we also supply some of the tools. If you need wrap around living allowances and stuff, you’re best bet is to probably go to Work BC.”

Women in Trades Exploratory Program is limited to 16 students and the deadline to apply is July 14th.

Anyone interested in this program is asked to call TRU 250-392-8018 or you can email [email protected].