A woman was treated and released at UHNBC for minor injuries after she was bitten by a Coyote in Prince George.

According to the BC Conservation Officer Service, the incident occurred just after 11:30 am yesterday (Monday)when the woman was doing some gardening along McMillan Drive in the Hart.

The coyote was later chased off and officers attended the area as part of their investigation.

(Files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)