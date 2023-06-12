Billy Barker Days is ready to go in Quesnel this year, but more help is certainly needed.

Maureen Murray is a past President and current Advisor on the Billy Barker Days Society.

“We have enough Directors. What we don’t have is helpers for the Directors, be it one two-hour session on one of the days, or be it a general helper throughout the weekend because you are in the park.”

Murray says those interested in helping out can simply stop by the office on Reid Street.

“People can fill in a volunteer form at the office which is now open weekdays approximately 9 until 4. We have two paid staff members. What we need are people who can sign up to help on the weekend so the new Directors have some back-up.”

Murray says every little bit can help.

“Things like helping give out food on seniors day, or helping register the kids on kids day on the Friday. So it could be 2-3 hours maximum, they just sign and say the times that they are available and as long as we’ve got something in writing with their contact information various Directors will get hold of them.”

Murray says all of the main events are a go this year.

“The main events, they’re all happening, the parade, kids day, seniors day, four days of stage entertainment, midway there the whole four days.”

There was some concern earlier in the year before a number of people came forward to volunteer as Directors.