1,664 votes against and 1,085 in favor.

That was the result of a referendum in the North Cariboo.

Residents in the City of Quesnel and those in areas A, B, C and I in the Cariboo Regional District that are within the sub-regional recreation boundary were eligible to vote.

General voting day was today (Saturday) and there were two advance polls as well.

The CRD was seeking permission to borrow up to 35 million dollars for a major upgrade to the swimming pool at the Arts and Recreation Centre in Quesnel.

The project includes the replacement of the existing leisure pool, hot tub, and saunas, as well as a new larger pool featuring a lazy river and a water slide, and improvements to the change rooms.

Voters also rejected the project, minus the water slide, in a referendum back in 2021.

The vote that time was 1,001 to 941.