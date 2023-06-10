BC Wildfire Service is currently fighting wildfire located a little over a kilometre north west of Elbow Lake.

The wildfire was reported on Thursday (June 8th) afternoon, and has rapidly grown since then.

Due to the scale of the wildfire, Talia McKay, Information Officer, says the recreation site has been closed down.

“It’s currently estimated to be 250 hectares. Significant growth was seen June 8th, due to available fuels and weather.” says McKay.

“The Elbow Lake Recreation Site is currently closed as of June 9th, and remains closed at this time.”

McKay says that today, crews will be on site, along with heavy equipment, to action the fire reinforcing the containment line, and establishing a wet line.

Helicopters will also be on site once weather allows it, to drop water on the fire.

As of now, the Elbow Lake wildfire is classified as out of control, and it’s believed to have been human caused.