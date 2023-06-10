Today (Saturday) is the last chance to vote in the pool referendum in Quesnel.

The polls will be open until 8 o’clock tonight in four locations…at city hall, Ecole Red Bluff Lhtako Elementary, Barlow Creek School, and Bouchie Lake School.

Residents that fall within the sub regional recreation area are being asked to authorize the borrowing of up to 35 million dollars for a major upgrade to the pool at the Rec Centre.

The project includes the replacement of the existing leisure pool, hot tub, and saunas, as well as a new larger leisure pool featuring a lazy river, a water slide, and improvements to the change rooms.

A lot of people voted before today.

Two advance polls were held at city hall and 1,127 people exercised their right to vote.

That compares to just 656 at this time in 2021.

A referendum on a pool upgrade back in June of 2021, that didn’t include the water slide, failed with 1,001 ‘no’ votes and 941 in favour.