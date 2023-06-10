The CRD can begin to determine what to do for the proposed waste management project in different communities.

Their week long survey extension saw a large jump in completions, allowing for the CRD to have a better understanding of how each community feels about the potential change.

“We had just over 600 additional surveys completed in the week extension we offered, which is an excellent increase.” says Tera Grady, Manager of Solid Waste.

“We had just under 2000 surveys completed in total, which is a very high number when you compare it to participation in other local government surveys.”

Grady added that specifically for their curbside plan, participation moved from 9.2 percent to 11 percent, which she says is a better number to work with to make decisions.

However, she says there were a lot of communities that were quite clearly not in favour of the proposed plan.

As for when some communities can see the plan put into motion, Grady says it’ll be in the new year.