It’s official. Quesnel and Williams Lake saw record high temperatures yesterday. (Thursday)

Armel Castellan, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, says the previous records had stood for more than 50 years.

“Quesnel hit 34.0 degrees yesterday. The old record is 32.2, so it went way past it by almost two degrees, and that one was back in 1969. And remember the Quesnel records go back to 1893. Williams Lake, it was a little bit cooler, 30.7 degrees was the maximum. The old record is 28.9, so again almost two degrees higher than the previous one, also from 1969.”

Castellan says it will be warm again today, with a forecasted high of 31 in Quesnel and 27 in Williams Lake, but those temperatures would not break records.

He says today will mark a bit of a shift in the weather.

” It will still be fairly warm, still 10 degrees above seasonal, but we could see some showers for the first time in a while and they will last through Saturday and into Saturday night. The ridge really pokes right back in for Sunday, maybe a couple of clouds remaining, but up into the upper 20’s and then by Monday again up to 31 degrees.”

Castellan says things will then start to cool off.

He says by Wednesday and Thursday of next week we get back to more seasonal temperatures in line with normal highs of 21 degrees.