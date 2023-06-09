The unemployment rate in the Cariboo region was the highest its been since COVID last month.

Vincent Ferrao, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, goes over some of the numbers.

“The unemployment rate came in at 8 percent even. That’s up a little bit from last month when it was 7.6. A year ago it was 5 so it has been gradually trending up.”

The 8 percent recorded last month is the highest it’s been since it was 8.8 percent in January of 2021.

There were approximately 9,000 fewer people working in the region compared to a year ago.

“There are 83,300 people working, slightly more than last month when there were 81,900 but fewer than a year ago. A year ago there were 92,100.”

Ferrao says the biggest declines were in wholesale and retail trade.

The national unemployment rate was 5.2 percent last month.

BC’s jobless rate was an even 5, which is the 4th lowest in the country.

Quebec had the lowest at 4 percent.