Quesnel Pride Society will be celebrating Pride Month with various events.

This Saturday (June 10th) is when activities will be taking place for most of the day, for anyone wanting to show support, with the parade gathering starting at 11:30am.

“June 10th, the parade will start at 12:00pm from City Hall, the RCMP will be leading our parade in a safe fashion, zig zagging throughout downtown Quesnel, we will then end in LeBourdais Park.” says Julia Dillabough, President.

After the parade, there will be DJ’s and vendors at the park until 3:00pm, and there will be an adult after party to cap off the day.

Dillabough added that people have been protesting against Pride, and the LGBTQ2S+ Society’s for years, and is the reason why they have Pride events to this day.

Sunny Dyck, Williams Lake Pride Society President, said they will continue to host smaller events for the month of June, and will be represented at the Stampede Parade, but will have an official celebration on Williams Lake’s Pride Week, from August 15th to the 21st.

Both Pride Society’s have seen Pride Month grow, especially with more allies joining in to support and advocate, and they say it’s gone beyond Pride Month.

More information on Quesnel Pride Society can be found here, with information for Williams Lake’s here.