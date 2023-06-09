Quesnel residents who take the bus will see some changes early in 2024.

Lindsay Taylor, the Manager of Government Relations for BC Transit for the Northern Region, says that’s when an electronic fare collection system will be coming.

“This is where our customers will be able to use their smart phone, their apple watch, or they will be able to buy a card, a reloadable card, to be able to access the transit system. We’ll still be able to collect cash fares as well, but it provides other options for customers and also for visitors who are coming to Quesnel, and it will also be able to be used all over the province.”

Taylor says they will be doing some engagement late this fall with stakeholder groups and potential customers to let people know about this new system and to support them through this change.

Speaking at this week’s City Council meeting, she also talked about another program that could be coming to Quesnel down the road.

“It’s called NextRide and it’s where we install GPS’s in all of our buses so that our customers are able to see where their bus is in real time, so they know whether they have time to go grab another coffee before they head over to their stop.”

Taylor noted that that technology is already installed and being implemented in some other BC communities.

