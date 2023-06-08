The Williams Lake Stampeders are continuing to raise funds for their team bus before next season.

This is the same issue that affected the team late last season, having them find temporary transportation to their remaining games.

“We were up north in Smithers last year, and the transmission developed a crack and all the fluid leaked out of it, so we had it shipped down here, had the transmission pulled out and attempted to repair and it didn’t work.” Willy DeVuyst, President.

“So, now we are looking to purchase a used transmission and have it installed in the bus.”

The Stampeders are looking to raise $15,000, and will be fundraising tomorrow and Saturday, with a BBQ.

Williams Lake City Council also awarded a grant in aid for the team of $5,000 to go towards the bus and new uniforms.

For more information on other fundraising events the Stampeders are holding, you can visit their Facebook page here.