The accused in a suspicious death in Williams Lake will go to trial in the fall.

Kurtis Justin Billy will appear in Supreme Court in Vancouver on November 2nd.

Jury selection will take place on October 31st.

Billy is charged with second-degree murder.

Williams Lake RCMP responded to a disturbance call at a residence on Carson Drive back on January 22nd of last year.

Upon arrival, police say they discovered a deceased adult male.