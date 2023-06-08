There is a pretty good chance that today (Thursday) will be the hottest June 8th on record for both Quesnel and Williams Lake.

Derek Lee, a Meteorologist with Environment Canada, takes a look at some of the numbers.

“Speaking to Quesnel specifically we are forecasting a high of 33 degrees and indeed we will probably break the record that we set in 1969 at 32.2 degrees. And for Williams Lake our forecast is for a high of 31 degrees, and our previous record was 28.9 degrees from 1969.”

Lee says the warm weather will continue tomorrow (Friday), although he doesn’t think there will be any records broken.

“On Friday we’re looking at a high of 29 degrees for the Quesnel and Williams Lake area. The record for June 9th is 33.3 degrees for Quesnel from 1969, and for Williams Lake the record is 31.1 degrees in 1969 as well.”

Lee says the 29 degrees would be the 2nd warmest June 9th on record for Williams Lake.

He says the normal high for this time of year is 21 degrees.