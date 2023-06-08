Interior Health is highlighting the dangers of algae as the summer heat continues to rise.

They specifically want residents to watch out for blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, which poses various health risks.

Symptoms that can occur if you come into contact with cyanobacteria include:

Headaches

Nausea

Fever

Sore throat

Dizziness

Stomach cramps

Diarrhea

Abdominal pain

Vomiting

Muscle aches

Mouth ulcers

Rashes

Irritation of eyes and ears

People are asked to avoid any contact with cyanobacteria bloom, but if contact is made, Interior Health recommends rinsing your body with clean water.

If you do show any symptoms, and believe its from exposure of cyanobacteria, you’re told to see your healthcare provider.

More information can be found on Interior Health’s website here.