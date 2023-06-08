Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews100 Mile HouseAs summer fast approaches, Interior Health gives warning for algae
News100 Mile HouseQuesnelWilliams Lake

As summer fast approaches, Interior Health gives warning for algae

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Algae Bloom Photo - My Cariboo Now staff

Interior Health is highlighting the dangers of algae as the summer heat continues to rise.

They specifically want residents to watch out for blue-green algae, or cyanobacteria, which poses various health risks.

Symptoms that can occur if you come into contact with cyanobacteria include:

  • Headaches
  • Nausea
  • Fever
  • Sore throat
  • Dizziness
  • Stomach cramps
  • Diarrhea
  • Abdominal pain
  • Vomiting
  • Muscle aches
  • Mouth ulcers
  • Rashes
  • Irritation of eyes and ears

People are asked to avoid any contact with cyanobacteria bloom, but if contact is made, Interior Health recommends rinsing your body with clean water.

- Advertisement -

If you do show any symptoms, and believe its from exposure of cyanobacteria, you’re told to see your healthcare provider.

More information can be found on Interior Health’s website here.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    In The News

    On Air