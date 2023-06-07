Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District (CCRHD) is looking to have a meeting with Health Minister, Adrian Dix, and Interior Health.

This is in regards to having an urgent and primary care clinic in Williams Lake, and CCRHD prepared to finance its share of any capital costs.

Even though their may be financial support, this shouldn’t affect taxpayers.

“I’m not anticipating that our contribution for capital equipment for these are not building a building, we’re helping them put in the equipment.” says Al Richmond, CCRHD Chair.

- Advertisement -

“So I wouldn’t anticipate that would result in a tax increase.”

Richmond says that they’ve already done something similar in Quesnel, and it was successful, and want to do the same for Williams Lake and 100 Mile House.

He says they look to have the meeting with Adrian Dix at a UBCM meeting.