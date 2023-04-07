The Cariboo Fire Centre has issued a caution to those planning on doing some open burning over the Easter weekend.

Fire Information Officer Madison Dahl explains.

“Strong winds are forecasted to sweep across the Cariboo Fire Centre over the weekend so we are urging members of the public and industry personnel to exercise extreme caution when conducting any outdoor burning and consider postponing burning until the winds are calmer.”

Currently, there are no open fire prohibitions in effect, but Dahl says people are asked to follow protocols.

“Just utilize caution, be aware of local conditions and just check with local authorities to ensure you are properly prepared, aware of the conditions, and following all open burning regulations.”

-Establish a fuel break around your Category 2 or Category 3 burn and ensure the fire site is away from buildings, trees, and other combustible materials.

-Ensure someone is always monitoring the fire so it doesn’t spread beyond its intended size.

-Ensure that sufficient tools and water are on site to control the fire.

-Anyone who lights an open fire must also comply with B.C.’s air quality control legislation and follow the Open Burning Smoke Control Regulations.

-Make sure the fire is completely extinguished before leaving the area.

-Anyone lighting a Category 3 open fire must first obtain a burn registration number by calling 1-888-797-1717.