Healthcare facility restrictions being removed
News

Healthcare facility restrictions being removed

By George Henderson
Dr. Bonnie Henry (Photo supplied by BC Government Flickr)

The B.C. government is removing the mask mandate for healthcare facilities.

Provincial officials said a decrease in all respiratory viruses has let them remove the restrictions.

Proof of vaccination will no longer be required to enter long-term care, assisted living, and healthcare facilities.

Universal mask-wearing in healthcare facilities isn’t required anymore, but provincial officials said there may be some situations and areas where they will be needed.

For example, if a patient has certain health issues, masks may be required when around them.

– with files from Josiah Spyker, My East Kootenay Now staff

