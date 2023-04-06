Unemployment remained high in the Cariboo last month compared to a year ago.

Vincent Hardy is a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada.

“It was 7.1 percent in March 2023, up from 4 percent, so that’s an increase of 3.1 percentage points.”

The 7.1 percent is the highest it has been since February of 2021. (8.8%)

It was also up from 6.6 percent in February of this year.

Hardy says the numbers weren’t good in terms of the number of jobs either.

“In March 2023, there were 81,300 people working and that’s down 9,000 compared with March 2022. Most of the declines were in the goods sector, so there was a decline for example in construction of 2,700. Other declines, there was a decline in educational services of 2,800.”

Hardy says there were increases in other services, a sector that includes personal repair services and civic and religious organizations.

The national unemployment rate was 5 percent last month, the same as in February.

BC’s jobless rate was down to 4.5 percent last month from 5.1.

Only Quebec at 4.2 percent was lower.

Quebec 4.2%

B.C. 4.5%

Manitoba 4.7%

Sask 4.7%

Ontario 5.1%

Alberta 5.7%

Nova Scotia 5.7%

New Brunswick 5.8%

PEI 6.6%

Nfld/Labrador 10.3%