The Cariboo Memorial Hospital inpatient medical unit in Williams Lake will continue to operate as usual for the Easter long weekend.

Interior Health said in a release patients will be admitted to Cariboo Memorial Hospital unless their medical needs require transfer to a higher level of care.

“We continue to work urgently to address physician staffing shortages at the hospital.” Interior Health stated, “We are grateful for the local staff who have been ensuring coverage so that patient care can continue as usual, and also to the physicians from other communities who are traveling to maintain these medical services in Williams Lake.”

In the event a service interruption is unavoidable, Interior Health said they will notify the community at the earliest possible opportunity.

IH added it’s important to stress that the emergency department at Cariboo Memorial Hospital is open for any patients who need emergency care.