The BC Chamber of Commerce says Wednesday’s (April 5) announcement of a 6.9 percent wage increase in June, up to $16.75 an hour, will make it hard for some businesses to manage their operations moving forward and is a disincentive to invest in British Columbia.

It says B.C. is an expensive place in which to operate a business already, and that this will not help.

The BC Chamber goes on to say that government continues to add costs onto the backs of businesses, with little regard to their health and long-term viability.

“Five years of minimum wage increases, mandatory paid sick leave and an additional statutory holiday are recent examples of some government decisions that add costs. We are calling on government to take meaningful actions that support our provincial business community to create jobs, hire workers, contribute to economic growth and overall economic sustainability and prosperity.”

It goes on to say that this decision is the wrong decision, at the wrong time.

The BC Chamber also takes issue with less than two months notice to businesses, calling it inadequate.