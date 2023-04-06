Williams Lake Council will be looking for ways to show support for Ukraine.

The original idea came from George Atamanenko, who proposed the idea for Williams Lake to establish a sister city in Ukraine.

While the idea wasn’t struck down, Surinderpal Rathor, Mayor, felt as they should explore other ways to help.

“When the delegation came to the Mayor’s office, the idea was how can we help them.” says Rathor.

“So now the ball is in front of the community services committee and the staff. Council has asked staff to bring the recommendation forward.”

Some ideas were tossed around council, such as a fundraiser, and even referenced other community efforts.

Rathor said that whether it’s a sister city, helping with clothing, food or money, he’s unsure what is going to happen at this point.