Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsQuesnel Council delays zoning amendment for new apartment building
FeaturedNewsQuesnel

Quesnel Council delays zoning amendment for new apartment building

By George Henderson
Quesnel City Hall (G Henderson, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

A zoning amendment for a new apartment building in Quesnel remains on hold, but it appears there could be some movement on the project.

Quesnel City Council unanimously approved a second 6-month extension to the Quesnel Tillicum Society at last (Tuesday) night’s meeting.

Tanya Turner is the Director of Development Services.

“The bylaw received third reading in 2021 A first extension was requested in November and this is a second extension.  I can report to Council that there is significant progress happening on this file and we’re exciting how it’s moving forward from a staff perspective.”

- Advertisement -

Councillor Scott Elliott asked if they should extend it beyond the 6 months.

Turner noted that that wasn’t an option.

“As per the bylaw that’s the way it’s written, and I think it’s good to keep it on track. This applicant is an applicant we’re used to working with, but it’s always good t keep applicants moving along.”

The proposal is for a 34-unit, five storey apartment building on North Fraser Drive beside the Native Friendship Centre.

It would consist of one and two bedroom apartments.

 

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air