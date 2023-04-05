Fire fighters are gearing up for the fire season, as more burns and dead grass are popping up.

So far, 100 Mile Fire Rescue have received 105 calls this year, but know that upcoming burns can pose challenges.

“Grass fires slash pile fires become a bit of an issue for us, that grass is quite cured and dried underneath the snow, and so this time of year we have some fires that sometimes get out of hand or the wind picks up.” says Roger Hollander, Fire Chief.

“We would remind the public to be cognisant of that, and to watch out for those conditions.”

- Advertisement -

Hollander added that when you have any fire, to attend the fire, as most fires that take off are from people leaving the property.

Beyond staying on site, he asks that people have the appropriate equipment, personnel, and capabilities to extinguish small fires before they get large.