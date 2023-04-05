Progress may finally be made on Williams Lake getting a walk-in clinic after Tuesdays council meeting.

The motion for the demand came as a late item from Scott Nelson, Councillor, who said Interior Health thinks that 12,000-15,000 people are without doctors, which covers First Nations and Williams Lake.

“That raised the concerns to the level where we decided as a council today, to demand that they put a walk-in clinic immediately into our community to help ensure that people that don’t have a doctor have access to a walk-in clinic.” said Nelson

Nelson believes that bringing in a walk-in clinic is a short term solution, as the biggest issue at hand is the shortage in doctors.

He says bringing in the clinic would help put a strategy in place to attract doctors for the long term.

While there’s no clear timeline as to when Williams Lake will get a walk-in clinic, Nelson noted that when he says immediately, he means immediately.

Council and Interior Health did have a meeting discussing the issues, and different questions the City had on Monday, which Nelson says went on for two hours when it was supposed to go on for an hour.

During the Council meeting, Surinderpal Rathor, Mayor, said that it was a healthy discussion.