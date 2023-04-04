Williams Lake RCMP officers were cleared of any wrongdoing in the death of a man last year.

In a release from the Independent Investigation Office (IIO), they say that on July 26th, 2022, shortly after 9:00pm, two officers were approached by a pedestrian concerned for the wellness of a man in Boitanio Park.

A medical professional who was nearby went over to help if needed, watched the officers as they spoke with the man.

He noted that the man seemed to be well, and wasn’t in medical distress.

- Advertisement -

The officers left the park shortly after, which was confirmed by video footage.

Then at 11:45pm, the officers were called over by two civilians and told that there was a deceased man in the park.

It was determined that the deceased man was the same one the officers spoke to earlier, and IIO was was then notified that the death occurred.

After evidence of the incident was reviewed, the IIO determined that no police actions or inactions were responsible for the mans death.

The full Independent Investigation Office can be found on their website here.