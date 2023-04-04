To get ready for tomorrow’s (Wednesday) prescribed burns in Williams Lake, BC Wildfire is doing some preparation work today (Tuesday) in Boitanio Park and in the Stampede Grounds.

Williams Lake Fire Chief and Director of Protective Services, Evan Dean said crews are performing a little bit of fuel mitigation work to their fire control lines before igniting the scheduled prescribed burn.

Dean went on to explain what will be taking place when BC Wildfire, Williams Lake First Nation, and the Williams Lake Fire Department all will be on site Wednesday (April 5) for the prescribed burn.

“Crews will be on-site at around 10 am for a bit of a briefing and some safety talks, and then burning will be throughout the afternoon and expected to wrap up around 6 pm. There may be a little bit of smoke, especially in the Highway area. BC Wildfire as well as the City will be providing a bit of traffic control as well as some signage to give everybody the heads up to what’s going on. We’re hoping that smoke will fairly limited and that the weather will be working with us.”

Dean added that today’s (Tuesday) prep work ahead of the scheduled prescribed burn will last until late afternoon.