March was both colder and drier in the Cariboo.

“In Willams Lake, we did see a colder than normal March in terms of temperatures. It was cooler by about 3 degrees and much drier as well. So the total amount of precipitation received was only 10 millimetres and the normally expected amount would be around 18 millimetres making it only 54 per cent of normal.”

For Quesnel, Lee said it was cooler and much drier as well.

“It was cooler by about 3 to 4 degrees and much drier. The total amount of precipitation Quesnel received was 5.5 millimetres and the normally expected amount would be 25 millimetres making it only 22 per cent of normal. And interestingly it did rank as the fourth driest March on record.”

Looking ahead to the long Easter weekend Lee noted that by the time we get into Saturday and Sunday both Williams Lake and Quesnel will get into the 13 degrees range which is near seasonal.