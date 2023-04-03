Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake held one of their biggest fundraisers on the weekend.

Bowl for Kids Sake has been one of the most successful events for the organization.

“It’s super important within our community.” says Angela Crump, Executive Director.

“We’ve been within the community for 40 years, something we’re super proud of, and we continue to do the work that we do and fundraise, and that’s what Bowl for Kids Sake is all about.”

Crump added that the Bowl for Kids Sake fundraiser runs like a well oiled machine.

The fundraiser is what keeps them afloat, since they’re not government funded, and she says the community has been amazing as they need them to rally behind the organization through fundraising.

For more information on Big Brothers Big Sisters Williams Lake, you can visit their website here.