51,500 BC nurses reach tentative agreement with Health Employers Association

By Zachary Barrowcliff
(photo provided by Pixabay)

The BC Health Employers Association (HEABC) and the Nurses’ Bargaining Association (NBA) have reached a tentative agreement that will cover 51,500 registered psychiatric and licensed practical nurses.

A release from the province says most nurses in the NBA are represented by the BC Nurse’s Union.

“Nurses work predominantly in hospitals, but also in long-term care, community and public health, home support and mental health throughout the province,” the release said.

No monetary details of the agreement are available.

For more information on the agreement, click here.

– Files from Will Peters, My PG Now

