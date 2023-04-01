With recruitments concluding earlier this year, the Cariboo Fire Centre is gearing up for the wildfire season.

The fire centre has already got 50 percent of their firefighters back, and expect to be at 100 percent by May 1st.

“We’ve added a number of full time staff to the Cariboo. We currently have 55 full time wildfire staff within the region.” says Madison Dahl, Community Engagement Specialist.

“We’ve also got contracts in place already for contract firefighters, preorganized heavy equipment, and strike teams for assistance during the fire season.”

Beyond increasing their staffing numbers, they’re also improving worksites in the region.

Dahl noted that 100 Mile House is in the process of having a new fire base, and Quesnel completed construction of a warehouse to support the firefighters.

The Cariboo Fire Centre is also holding a First Nations Boot Camp with Indigenous youth from ages 19-29 to become wildfire firefighters in either Alexis Creek, Williams Lake, or with contract crews.

While spots are mostly full, Dahl says they do have a bit more room for this year.

The camp will run from May 9th to the 15th at the Puntzi Airtanker Base.