Housing starts were up substantially in Williams Lake last year.

The Chartered Professional Accountants of BC says there were 111 housing starts in the Lake City in 2022, which was up from just 21 in 2021.

Quesnel, on the other hand, saw a decline from 117 in 2021 to just 38 last year.

Prince George also saw a decline in housing starts.

Corey Naphtali, CPA, CA, partner at KPMG Canada, talks about where most of the declines were in the region.

“The decrease in housing was largest in attached units, such as condos, townhomes, and apartments. This is in part explained by the strong demand for detached units for much of the last two years. Outside housing activity, the region’s economy continued to benefit from a significant amount of major project investment, particularly related to resource and infrastructure developments.”

One of the bigger projects this past year was in the Quesnel area, as the Quesnel Junior School was replacement at a cost of 52 million dollars.

As for major projects in the proposal stage, the largest recent one is the Cariboo Road Recovery Project, valued at 146 million dollars.