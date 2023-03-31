The referendum to potentially borrow money to upgrade the pool at the Quesnel Rec Centre now has the official go ahead of the Cariboo Regional District.

But is the question that will be on the ballot too confusing ?

It will ask residents “Are you in favour of the Cariboo Regional District adopting Bylaws 5421 and 5422, which will authorize the borrowing of up to 35 million dollars over 25 years and increase the North Cariboo Recreation and Parks Service’s annual taxation limit to a maximum of the greater of 9 million or $2.86 per $1,000 of assessed value of land and improvements, to provide for the upgrade of the pool and amenities at the Quesnel Arts and Recreation Centre ?”

Quesnel Mayor Ron Paull expressed concerns about that question at last week’s CRD Board meeting.

“I do understand that there are some legal parameters that we must live with, but is there any way that the question could be edited down so that it’s very simple ? I’m worried that the length and complexity of the question will lead to either voter confusion or even voter apathy so we’ll see what happens.”

Paull says he would prefer that it was a little more straight forward.

“If it was just simply a matter of do you agree with borrowing up to 35 million, yes or know, for the project obviously, but there is a lot of detail in the background about the upper limit of the borrowing authority and that sort of, in my mind, muddies the water.”

The referendum will be held on Saturday, June 10th.

A referendum back in June of 2021 failed with 1,001 ‘no’ votes and 941 in favour.