The City of Williams Lake Utilities Division crews will be conducting their annual maintenance starting this Monday (April 3).

Public Works Manager Patrick Mahood, said they will be cleaning and flushing water reservoirs and mains from April third to approximately May Nineteenth and is required to ensure water quality meets drinking water guidelines.

“We have high levels of manganese in our water so that winds up coating the water mains and it typically sits in there not causing a problem until we high volume flows and then it gets stirred up which is why we periodically have dirty water calls so this flushing will help clean that up.”

The areas affected by this cleaning and flushing will be North and South Lakeside, Mackenzie Avenue from Highway 97 South to the Glendale area, the downtown core up to Comer Street, and the Golf Course.

Mahood said when crews are flushing if someone happens to be using the water, having a shower, or anything introducing water into the house, they may pick up some of the discolored brown-looking water and run their cold water tap until it clears.