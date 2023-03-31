Interior Health has confirmed that inpatient medical care will stay the same over the weekend at Cariboo Memorial Hospital.

Concerns were raised earlier this week on patients potentially being asked to go to another hospital.

Interior Health said that they are aware of the discussions and concerns about potential changes.

Diane Shendurk, Vice President of Clinic Operations said “Interior Health commits to notifying the community in advance of any changes to normal services.”

She further added that the emergency department is open for any patients who need emergency care.

Interior Health, along with the Ministry of Health are exploring every solution to prevent changes to Williams Lake inpatient medical care.