Quesnel Search and Rescue (QSAR) had a year of improving equipment and training, while having less incidents.

Only 16 incidents occurred in 2022, which is a 70% decrease from 2021, with it also being the first decrease in tasks year over year.

“There were a number of drivers, but at this point it’s speculation,” says Bob Holowenko, Director.

“overall it’s believed that the reduction has to do with folks being more careful in the outdoors, so we think there was a lot more self rescues.”

- Advertisement -

The amount of hours put into training also saw a drastic increase, reaching 648 hours, where 2021 only saw 95.

Credit for the increase time went to the covid restrictions being lifted, as well as less incidents to attend.

Holowenko added that it allowed them to recertify on things that may have expired during the pandemic, rebuild teams and certain skillsets, and develop new skillsets.

The hours QSAR put in, which includes events, training, maintenance, and tasks totaled 4,898 hours.