The Williams Lake Emergency Support Services (ESS) was given funding of $19,221.72.

The funding will increase the number and diversity of trained ESS volunteers within the Cariboo Regional District.

In an email, Evan Dean, Director of Protective Services said that “this is one time grant funding that the City applied for, and the project will be delivered in partnership with the CRD.”

Training will be offered through a hybrid online-in-person environment that is effective for both First Nations and Local Authority communities.

Expectations for the training is to create opportunities for bridging and bonding across communities, leading to mutual aid, knowledge sharing, and more.

This will also allow volunteers to be more supported to have the training within appropriate cultural protocol within the City of Williams Lake.

The key for the project is to support smaller communities’ ESS function and capacity within the region as there isn’t a sufficient number of volunteers to create a separate training program.

The grant money will be through the Union of BC Municipalities Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.